Iulia Vantur in talks to host web show about Bollywood stars

If Salman Khan is busy making music videos during the lockdown, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has been quietly working on her own gig. According to industry sources, the Romanian actor-model, who has had little luck with her singing and acting endeavours, is now curating a web show. She has been approached by the production house, Banijay Asia, to host a chat show that focuses on what goes into the making of a Bollywood superstar.

A source reveals, "Each episode will be dedicated to a celebrity, with their frequent collaborators and trusted staff members decoding the person behind the star and revealing interesting anecdotes about them. The final list of personalities for the first season is currently being worked upon by the production house. The team is keen to open the show with Salman. The project will go on floors later this year, after the shoots resume, and will be shot across film studios, star homes and the management agencies who handle the talent."

