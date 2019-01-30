Iulia Vantur's wait for her Bollywood debut is finally over

bollywood

Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut vehicle Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala to roll in March after a three-month delay

Vantur in the first look

Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut vehicle Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala had hit a roadblock after producer Prernaa Arora was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in December, for allegedly cheating Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 32 crore. Now, the movie is back on track.



Prem R Soni

Director Prem R Soni says that the social drama, which was to go on floors last December, will roll in March. "We will start shooting in Mathura and Delhi. Post that, we will move to Europe and complete the film by May. It will be made in co-production with another studio that I am in conversation with. However, Arjun Rampal is no longer part of the movie. He has been replaced by Jimmy Sheirgill."

He maintains an optimistic attitude about the unfortunate turn of events. "If we had shot the movie with Studio 5 Elements [Arora's studio], we would have been in a problem now. I am thankful that didn't happen." He also refutes rumours that the movie rights rest with Arora. "From the title to the script — all the rights lie with me." Ask if Vantur is disappointed by the delay and he says, "Iulia is a positive person. She knows we have a great story that needs to be told."

