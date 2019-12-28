Iulia Vantur's wait for her Bollywood debut just got longer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut, Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, did not take off. It was announced in 2018 and the last we heard of it was that the title had been changed to Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. With nothing moving on the film's front, director Prem Soni has moved on to his next.

Prem Soni and Shashank Vyas

He is shooting for the untitled film in England with TV actor Shashank Vyas, beauty pageant winner Nehal Chudasama and Abhimanyu Tomar (of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi music video fame). Soni earlier directed Ishqk In Paris (2013) and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009). The film marks Vyas's Bollywood debut. He was last seen on the show, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Speaking of Iulia, on the work front, the Romanian actor has bagged a role in Ali Jacko's Jack Stall Dead. She has been shooting in London for the thriller.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates