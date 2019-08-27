Ivan D'Souza expresses anger over appointment of 3 deputy CMs in Karnataka

national

Ivan D'Souza also expressed disappointment over former chief minister Jagadish Shettar being given the post of a cabinet minister

Ivan D'Souza expresses anger over the appointment of 3 deputy CMs. Pic/ANI

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, Ivan D'Souza, the Congress legislators expressed anger over the appointment of three deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka stating, "this government is against the verdict of the people." Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, the Congress leader stated, "This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that three deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed. I believe that this decision is not taken by B S Yediyurappa but by the RSS. The direction of distributing the portfolios have come from Nagpur. This government is against the verdict of the people."

Ivan D'Souza,Congress: In the history of Karnataka we've never seen 3 deputy CMs.This is not BS Yediyurappas's decision but the direction has come from RSS. If former CM Jagdish Shettar has any self-respect he should resign&leave the govt. KS Eshwarappa&R Ashok should also resign pic.twitter.com/J7Vn1ZD5X8 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

Yesterday, B S Yediyurappa, the Karnataka Chief Minister appointed Ashwath Narayan CN, Govind Makthappa Karajol and Laxman Sangappa Savadi as the deputy chief ministers. Notably, Laxman Savadi is not an elected MLA or MLC but has been appointed as one of the deputy chief ministers. Ivan D'Souza also expressed disappointment over Jagadish Shettar, the former chief minister being given the post of a cabinet minister and stated: "he must resign if he has self-respect." "If former Chief Jagdish Shettar has any self-respect he should resign and leave the government. How can he work under his juniors. If you are working for the people, you should have self-confidence. He must come out and resign," he added.

With inputs from ANI

