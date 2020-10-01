Photography is a vast field, and there are various resources to get information about the best photography tips. Ivan Wong, one of the reputable photographers, has made a strong impression on social media with his unique photography skills. His passion for art has helped push him to grow as a photographer and an expert in the field.

Be it inception style photos, light trail photography, or colourful portraits, this man always leaves people in awe of his breathtaking clicks. Coming from a low-income family, he never knew his potential as a creative person. It was only after moving to New York to start his new job in management consulting when he purchased his first camera. His love for photography grew, which later became his passion and then a profession.

In a time of 3 years, Ivan has gained more than 130K followers on Instagram. His career's most significant achievement was when his work got recognition from the global brand Sony. He became a founding member of the Sony Alpha Imaging Collective, a group of talented photographers hand-picked by Sony to represent their brand.

Another milestone in Ivan's career is when Google reached out to him to join Team Pixel as a founding member to represent the Pixel phone's camera. It has changed his life, and the photographer has taken global journeys representing the brands as one of their top ambassadors. Later, Wong got recognition from other international brands like Audi, Razer, Gillette, and DJI.

Some of his significant works include the artwork for Dua Lipa in 'Alita: The Battle Angel,' the music video 'Tidal' for Shook, cover arts for Wengie, among others. Wong says that success for a photographer relies on experimenting, realizing, and growing the skills. Furthermore, Ivan sheds light on some of the bad tips he received and why no photographer should ever follow it. The first advice he was told was to practise every day.

"It is important to shoot, but not every day, that can easily lead to burnout. Also, this is generic advice. You need to have a mission to practise. Is it on lighting, composition, or other factors?" Another baseless advice he was given is to get inspiration from social media.

Speaking about it, he said, "Firstly, not all photography accounts on social media are bad, but one has to take social media with a grain of salt. Following trends on there will not help you develop a foundation of good photography. Some accounts have a large following, but do they actually have good photography, or are they just catering to a fad? Find accounts that demonstrate quality and branch out other mediums like traditional art." The third advice which Ivan is tired of listening is that the gear is not important.

He said, "Anyone with an understanding of the basic concepts of photography can capture a great photograph using the tools given to them. But there are limitations to the gear that photographers don't usually tell when they give this advice. You have to understand the category of photos you want to capture and understand that there are gears that can help elevate your growth in those niches." Through self-learning and observing things minutely, Ivan Wong has become one of the most prominent names in the field of photography.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever