Ivanka Trump: No room in United States for neo-nazism

international

"Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential!"

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and a White House adviser, has explicitly condemned "white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism" in a manner her father seems reluctant to do. The tweets posted last night come on the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

1:3 One year ago in Charlottesville, we witnessed an ugly display of hatred, racism, bigotry & violence. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018

2:3 While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism in our great country. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018

3:3 Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018

"While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism in our great country," she said.

"Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential!"

The tweets were notable because her father had drawn scorn after the Charlottesville bloodshed for avoiding any condemnation of the torch-bearing white supremacists. Trump was roundly condemned for saying there were "very fine people, on both sides" among the racists and the counter-protesters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever