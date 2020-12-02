Ivanka Trump shares photos of meet with Narendra Modi from India visit

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday shared several photos on Instagram with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi from her visit to India three years ago and spoke about the "strong friendship" between the two countries.

"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Also Read: White House Christmas decor on 'America The Beautiful' theme: Melania Trump

India and US have good diplomatic relations with Donald Trump visiting India with his family early this year for the Namaste Trump event. The two countries are also the most affected nations in the world due to the deadly coronavirus.

The photographs, shared by Ivanka, were clicked at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad where the 39-year-old had led a 350-strong delegation from the United States in November 2017.

Also Read: Pennsylvania high court rejects Republican lawsuit challenging presidential election

Ivanka, also an advisor to President Trump, had showered praises on PM Modi during her visit and applauded him for bringing a promise of "transformational change" to Indians through his journey from humble beginnings to the country's top office.

Her one-day visit had turned Hyderabad into a fort with over 10,000 security personnel, sniffer dogs and a special team to monitor people and suspicious activities. Hyderabad had rolled out a red carpet for Ivanka, putting up billboards with her pictures across the city.

Early this year, she made a return to India with her father and other family members for a 2-day visit. She treated her millions of Instagram followers to glimpses from the trip throughout her stay. She also clicked a bunch of photographs at Agra's Taj Mahal with her husband Jared Kushner.

Quite active on Instagram, Ivanka shares several photos of her trips, including those from her visits to India.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news