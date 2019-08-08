Ivanka Trump: Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women in India and across the globe

international

Swaraj was 67 years of age when she passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest

US President Donald Trump senior advisor and daughter Ivanka Trump condoled the demise of Sushma Swaraj and said that she was a champion of women in India and across the globe.

"With the passing of former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, India has lost a warm and dedicated leader and public servant," Ivanka Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

"Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women in India and across the globe, and it was an honour to know her," she said.

Ivanka Trump had met Swaraj on a host of issues, including those related to women. "Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"She was a strong partner who shared our view that a more democratic world is a more peaceful one. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of India," he said in a tweet.

In a statement, the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) conveyed their condolences and said "we have worked with Sushmaji since she was the leader of the BJP in Rajya Sabha. In her passing away, we will miss a statesman as well as a sincere and able political leader," GOPIO said.

