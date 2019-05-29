Ivanka Trump's Memorial Day post leaves Twitterati divided
A social media post by Ivanka Trump, advisor to the United States President, honouring military veterans on Memorial Day, has left social media users, including the Twitterati divided.
"This Memorial Day, the Nation joins to remember the patriots who gave their own lives in service of ours," Ivanka tweeted alongside a photo of decorated graves at Arlington National Cemetery.
"As we spend this day with our loved ones, let us pay tribute to the fallen heroes who afforded us this freedom," she added.
This Memorial Day, the Nation joins to remember the patriots who gave their own lives in service of ours.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2019
As we spend this day with our loved ones, let us pay tribute to the fallen heroes who afforded us this freedom. #ForeverGrateful pic.twitter.com/e1fGVr2gEc
While some of her Twitter followers sent her messages of support such as "Forever grateful" and "Thank you," others were not thrilled with the first daughter's post.
Thank you— Ken Wallace (@wallace_ken) May 27, 2019
"Gag me," one Twitter user wrote. "No Trump ever served in [the] military," another said.
Gag me.— jotrowkes (@JoJostekes) May 28, 2019
#trumpsdontserve pic.twitter.com/Tbi0EjosiU— Michele Che ððâ®ï¸ð§©âð½â»ï¸ð³ðªð½ (@MicheleChevere1) May 27, 2019
Ivanka, who also shared a photograph of fireworks in the sky with her family in the foreground, was further criticised by some of her followers for appearing overly celebratory on a day that is meant to memorialize those who have died in the line of duty, Popculture reported.
"Unclear on the concept. This is a MEMORIAL day, not a celebration," one Twitter user wrote.
Some even shared a screenshot of a tweet from Trump's website circa Memorial Day 2017 telling followers to "Turn the music up--it's a three-day weekend." Another Twitter user also edited the photo which read, "American servicemen & woman [sic] died so let's PARTY!!!!!!"
Meanwhile, others enjoyed the photographs, calling it "heartwarming" and "beautiful."
Ivanka, 37, and her husband Jared Kushner, 38, escaped the daily routine of the White House for the long weekend, and Ivanka couldn't resist sharing a few sneak peeks on Instagram.
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were also not present in the country for the weekend as they are currently on a state visit in Japan.
