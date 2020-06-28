I've slowed down

Kate, the wife of former England footballer, Rio Ferdinand, is a fitness freak, but she is taking things easy during her pregnancy.

"Being pregnant, you get a bit more tired at times, but I try to stay active as it's good for my mind. We go for walks with the family and stuff like that. It doesn't always have to be crazy exercises. As long as you're moving more than you're sitting, you still feel good. I think you have to be really careful, take advice from professionals. I'm working out at a lot slower pace and taking it easy...listening to my body really," she told British tabloid, The Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Kate, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, is also trying to lessen her presence on social media and spending more time with her hubby and stepchildren — Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine.

"At the moment, I'm a bit quiet on social media, I'm just enjoying my time with the family before lockdown goes crazy again," she added.

