'I've waited for this'

Real Madrid's new striker Eden Hazard heaves a sigh of relief after opening his account for Spanish giants in 1-0 win over FC Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (right) scores against FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Salzburg: Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid in a 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. The Belgian international, who quite Chelsea in the summer in a GBP 91 million move, found the target with a left-foot finish after being set-up by Karim Benzema. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale's stand-off with Real Madrid continued after the forward was left out of Zinedine Zidane's squad for the game.

Bale had only played in two of Real's five previous pre-season games, coming on as a substitute against Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, but has now been left out completely for a third fixture in a row. James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz, who are both expected to be sold, were also not included for the match in Austria. Zidane has made it clear that Bale is not in his plans as he looks to rejuvenate Real Madrid following their miserable season last term.

Hazard, who scored off a stunning curling effort past Salzburg goalkeeper Cican Stankovic, said he was "very pleased" to open his account for the Spanish giants. "When you're out on the pitch, you want to win the game and being a forward, you want to score goals. I'd been waiting for this moment for the last five games and it's happened today. I'm very pleased," said Hazard, who has ben criticised by some for not being able to score in earlier matches against Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Fenerbahce.

The striker though didn't want to get too carried away with his effort. "It's still pre-season, but I think we've got more energy now. We've still got another 10 days before our first competitive game, so we have to focus and keep working hard. Our aim is to be ready for next week. We can't wait to start La Liga, so we're training and practising hard," he added. Madrid play Italian outfit AS Roma in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday before opening their La Liga campaign at Celta Vigo on August 17.

