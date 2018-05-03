iVOOMi launches 'FitMe' health band at Rs 1,999

The watch remains water-resistant for 30 minutes, has auto-sync for "Smart Me OS 2.0" and is capable of OTA (Over the Air Software) updates



iVOOMi on Thursday launched its first health band, 'FitMe', in India at Rs 1,999. The fitness band sports a 90mAh battery, scratch-proof display heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, running mode, vibration reminder, pedometer, GPS and other features, the Chinese electronics company said in a statement

"The 'FitMe' health band is sleek, smart, dust-proof and water resistant and features a display of 128x32 pixels resolution that makes it crystal clear from all viewing angles," said iVOOMi India CEO Ashwin Bhandari.

With "IP67," the watch remains water-resistant for 30 minutes, has auto-sync for "Smart Me OS 2.0" and is capable of OTA (Over the Air Software) updates.

"FitMe" is chargeable without a USB cable; the display can be directly connected to any USB port to charge the device. The health band on available on Flipkart and

Available on Flipkart, the health band comes with a six-month warranty.

