Ivy League Dartmouth sued over 'predatory' professors

Dartmouth College banner. Pic/Facebook

America's Ivy League elite Dartmouth College has been slapped with a $70 million lawsuit by seven women accusing trustees of ignoring years of sexual abuse, harassment and rape of female students.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in New Hampshire, alleged that three professors from the university's department of psychology and brain sciences perpetrated more than a decade of gender discrimination, sexual assault and harassment, despite trustees being aware of complaints.

The suit is expected to revive debate about sexual boundaries at universities across the United States, which has come under renewed scrutiny in the wake of the #MeToo reckoning with sexual harassment.

The college "knowingly permitted three of its prominent professors to turn a human behaviour research department into a 21st Century Animal House," alleged the suit in reference to the 1978 frat house movie. "For well over a decade," continued the 72-page suit.

