J&K Elections: Hopeful of winning 50 seats next time, say BJP

national

The BJP swept the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections and made some advances in Kashmir, by winning 100 wards in the Valley, in the four-phased ULB elections in the state

Candidates look on as polling staff count the votes of the Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections in Srinagar, on Saturday, Pic/PTI

Buoyed by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election results in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP said on Sunday it is hopeful to win over 50 assembly seats in the next elections and form a government on its own in the state.

The BJP swept the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections and made some advances in Kashmir, by winning 100 wards in the Valley, in the four-phased ULB elections in the state.

BJP State President Ravinder Raina said on Sunday the party is hopeful of achieving the magic figure of 50 plus in the next assembly elections to form its own government in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He said a two-member team of senior leaders is visiting Ladakh on Monday to look into the reasons for the poor performance of the party in the region and take appropriate steps for "course correction" to win the electorate of the region.

"The BJP got a thumping majority in Jammu and the graph of the party is increasing in Kashmir where we were not getting a worker to lift the party flag sometime back. The performance in Kashmir is a big achievement for us as the party won 106 municipal wards there. We have full faith the party will sweep the upcoming parliamentary elections... In the last assembly elections, our mission was 44 plus seats but next time when the assembly elections will be held, we will achieve our mission of 50 plus seats (out of a total of 87 seats up for grabs), and will form the government on our own and the chief minister will be from our party," the BJP leader told the media.

Asked whether the chief minister will be from J&K in case the BJP achieves its target, Raina said he would be from the BJP and "the one you would like to have".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever