J Balvin: Language no more a barrier in music

J Balvin

Popular for rolling out songs like Mi Gente and I Like It, Latin Grammy Award-winner J Balvin celebrates the fact that music is borderless. Asked if he believes language is no more a barrier in music globally, Balvin told IANS in an e-mail interaction from Colombia: "I agree and that's the message we wanted to send with 'Mi Gente'. That good music with a good vibe is universal in itself and transcends language... But also, that embrace can not only bring people of the world together, but then also discover a little more about the Spanish language and that makes it so beautiful."

A reggaeton singer, Balvin is known for his Spanish numbers. He has also collaborated with popular singers like Beyonce and Cardi B. He agrees that such collaborations help in amping up the music and reaching a wider audience.

"I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Beyonce and Cardi B - but also Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Arianna Grande, Major Lazer, Liam Payne and more that have kindly exposed my music to their fans," he added.

The 33-year-old singer had his breakthrough in 2014 with the single "6 AM" featuring Puerto Rican singer Farruko. The song peaked. But it was in 2017, when he reached global popularity with the number "Mi Gente" with Willy William, which topped Spotify.

How did it feel to see his career jumping to the next level in such a short span of time?

"I'm very grateful for all the blessings, and I feel very lucky to be able to succeed in what I'm passionate about which is making music and sending a positive vibe to people," he said.

Balvin says he has been putting his hard work for many years.

"It might seem like it all happened so fast, but I've been preparing for this moment all my life."

Balvin has now come out with a new track "Reggaeton", which pays an ode to the genre and its artistes.

Talking about the number, he said: "'Reggaeton' has been my inspiration to make music. The fathers of reggateon, like Tego Calderón and Daddy Yankee have taught me so much about the music I'm passionate about, and about being an artiste. It just felt completely natural to make a song as a tribute to Reggaeton itself and my respect for its founders."

He hopes "Reggaeton" gets as much exposure as his other songs have got, and more.

"I can only hope for people to like the song, listen to it, and enjoy the vibe. I don't worry so much on comparing song reactions, but if ‘Reggaeton' is able to create waves globally, then it will be wonderful to have so many people celebrate the sound of our culture," he said.

The "Machika" hitmaker is also keen to treat his Indian fans with a concert, apart from collaborating with Indian artistes and celebrities.

"Yes, I would love to. I want to continue learning from other cultures and collaborating with artistes that people don't necessarily expect me to," he said.

