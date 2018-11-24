J Balvin pays ode to Reggaeton with new track

hollywood

Colombian artist J Balvin released a new track Reggaeton, paying an ode to the genre and its artistes

J Balvin

Colombian artist J Balvin released a new track "Reggaeton", paying an ode to the genre and its artistes. The "Mi Gente" hitmaker pays an ode to many artists from Reggaeton's crossover wave in the 2000's through this single, read a statement.

"To everyone who is representing this genre and fighting for it, even if at times we have been discriminated. But here we are fighting and showing that there are people with a lot of talent, that reggaeton has saved lives.

"Reggaeton has motivated people to leave the streets and focus on having better dreams and that it's worth dreaming... Let's not kill the dreams of the upcoming producers, the new songwriters, and value the new blood that is coming up because we are the future of music," Balvin said in a statement.

The track gives a strong familiarity and a sense of return to roots.

Balvin, known for hit numbers like "Mi Gente" and "I like it like that", released this track sans any announcement and created an uproar amongst his fans. The track is already #1 on Billboard's 'Latin airplay chart'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever