J Dey murder: Jigna Vora's struggle through the 7 years from being jailed to being employed

The last seven years have not been an easy one for former journalist Jigna Vora, who was accused of instigating Chhota Rajan against Jyotirmoy Dey owing to a professional rivalry. Having lost family — her mother and grandparents — the phase has been the toughest on her, said sources close to her. S Hussain Zaidi, who was the then resident editor at The Asian Age where Vora worked as a crime journalist, and had stood by her when she was charged for conspiracy, said that what he most found disturbing is the distress her teenage son, faced.

Journey of a single mother

"Jigna is a single mum, and when she was made accused, he was still in school. For me, the most excruciating moment was when the boy saw his mother behind bars, accused of such a heinous crime. She was the only anchor for him. I don't know what the teenager must have gone through." Zaidi says that fortunately, both Vora and her son have ensured they kept their sanity and faith intact. "He is a brilliant, grown up young man and continued his studies. Today, he is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering."

Starting afresh

Another acquaintance of Vora said that after she was released on bail, she tried several attempts at start afresh. "She hoped to start something in the field of meditation, and healing, but that didn't take off. But, she is too dignified to ask for help, and has since continued to try her hand at many odd jobs." This acquaintance added that Vora would not go back to journalism.

"The media has contributed to her destruction, why would she?" A former colleague said that Vora recently started a small-scale export-based business of her own. "She is totally focused on that, and that is sustaining her family and herself. She is gainfully employed. Journalism is a closed chapter."

