J Dey's childhood friends: They deserve this, they took away our beloved friend

J Dey's childhood friends express satisfaction at the judgment and sentence handed out to the convicts



Dey's childhood friends Pravin Shrivastav (left) and Girish Joshi, who came from Gujarat, for the verdict. Pic/Atul Kamble

"After seven years, we can say our friend has got justice," said Girish Joshi, a reporter and J Dey's childhood friend, who came all the way from Gujarat to attend the verdict hearing in the case at sessions court yesterday. Dey's other childhood, Mulund resident Pravin Shrivastav, who was seen with Joshi at the court, said, "Finally, justice has been done to [his] friends and family."

Growing up

Joshi, who used to live in Ghatkopar, remembered Dey from their college days. "We all used to have so much fun together... Dey was always enthusiastic about new things; he liked to meet people and would make friends easily. He never said 'no' [and was always there] when any of his friends needed him," he said. "I left Ghatkopar in 1983, but Dey always kept in touch. I used to read his stories in mid-day and worry for him, but he didn't bother about danger; he wrote what was right.

"I remember, in 2000, when he came to know that my wife was unwell and admitted in hospital, he came all the way from Mumbai to see her. He was there for just two hours, but his presence and assurance gave so much energy to us. When one of our friends died suddenly, Dey took responsibility of his two sons; both are settled now, and one of them is working with a leading newspaper."

Joshi added, "That fateful day, when a friend called up and said 'J Dey is dead; somebody shot him in Powai', I just couldn't believe it. I rushed to Mumbai. When I actually saw him dead, I just froze, and I felt terrible for his old mother and sister, who were totally dependent on him. Since then, he's been in my thoughts every day. Finally, the verdict came out... we are happy and satisfied."

'Support for many'

Shrivastav said, "I believe justice has been done; accused have got the punishment they truly deserve. They took away our beloved friend, an obedient son and a loving brother. "I haven't seen a kinder and more honest person than him; he was a support for many. He wasn't afraid of anyone, and would write and stand for what was right. If he were alive today, he would have done many good things for numerous people. But I am satisfied that the police managed to get the gangster and his shooters, and bring them to justice."

