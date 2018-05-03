J Dey's kin: Death should be the punishment for those who ended our lives

J Dey's sister Leena was hoping the court would pronounce the death penalty for the convicts



Leena Dey still makes coffee for three and places two cups near the photos of her mother Bina and brother J Dey. Pic/Suresh Karkera

"If my mother had been alive today, she would have been satisfied with the judgment," said Leena Dey, J Dey's younger sister. She was not entirely happy herself though, after hearing that the guilty has been sentenced to life imprisonment. "People who finished a family don't deserve to live," she said.

Staring at a picture of her late brother and mother Bina, Leena had at first asked this reporter, "Did they get convicted all?" On being informed that 10 out of the 12 accused, including the mastermind Chhota Rajan, had been convicted, she said, "Mother would have been satisfied; she wanted the guilty to be punished. My brother was her entire world, which came crashing down seven years ago. She died yearning for her son, she should have been here to know about the punishment granted to his killers."

She recalled the fateful day seven years ago when the Day family lost their rock: "My mother's and mine world changed forever. Had my brother not been shot, my mother would have been alive today too. He used to take care of the entire family. "Since yesterday, many of my brother's friends had been calling me. They told me the judgment would be delivered on Wednesday. I was waiting to hear what sentence has been granted to the people who destroyed my family."

When told about the life imprisonment sentence Leena questioned, "Why didn't they (court) hang them? There should be a death sentence for ending a life. These accused ended not only my brother's life but also my mother's and mine. And, for last seven years, they were living easy lives; isn't that unfair?"

2011

Year J Dey was shot dead in Powai

02

No. of bike-borne assailants who shot Dey

12

Total number of people arrested in the case

3k

No. of pages in the chargesheet

2015

Year Chhota Rajan was deported to India

07

No. of years Rajan was sentenced to jail in 2017 for a fake passports case

Rs 26 lakh

Fine imposed on each of the convicts

Rs 10 lakh

Reward for the investigators