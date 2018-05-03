J Dey's kin: Death should be the punishment for those who ended our lives
J Dey's sister Leena was hoping the court would pronounce the death penalty for the convicts
Leena Dey still makes coffee for three and places two cups near the photos of her mother Bina and brother J Dey. Pic/Suresh Karkera
"If my mother had been alive today, she would have been satisfied with the judgment," said Leena Dey, J Dey's younger sister. She was not entirely happy herself though, after hearing that the guilty has been sentenced to life imprisonment. "People who finished a family don't deserve to live," she said.
Staring at a picture of her late brother and mother Bina, Leena had at first asked this reporter, "Did they get convicted all?" On being informed that 10 out of the 12 accused, including the mastermind Chhota Rajan, had been convicted, she said, "Mother would have been satisfied; she wanted the guilty to be punished. My brother was her entire world, which came crashing down seven years ago. She died yearning for her son, she should have been here to know about the punishment granted to his killers."
She recalled the fateful day seven years ago when the Day family lost their rock: "My mother's and mine world changed forever. Had my brother not been shot, my mother would have been alive today too. He used to take care of the entire family. "Since yesterday, many of my brother's friends had been calling me. They told me the judgment would be delivered on Wednesday. I was waiting to hear what sentence has been granted to the people who destroyed my family."
When told about the life imprisonment sentence Leena questioned, "Why didn't they (court) hang them? There should be a death sentence for ending a life. These accused ended not only my brother's life but also my mother's and mine. And, for last seven years, they were living easy lives; isn't that unfair?"
Investigators say
Nandkumar Gopale, inspector
'I am happy with the verdict; justice has been served'
Ramesh Mahale, senior inspector
'I remember those days [during investigation]... we were under tremendous pressure. Seven PILs and a writ petition had been submitted in high court by people demanding that the case be transferred to the CBI. At that time, the court gave us seven days. The pressure increased; but we arrested the accused. Nearly 60 people in the team worked day and night on this case. I did the paperwork, witness examinations and court work... the team examined 500 to 600 witnesses; I examined 100 people. We did not have proof of Jigna's direct involvement; she was arrested on circumstantial evidence — transcript of a call in which Rajan is heard telling his aide "Dey is not a good man, ask Jigna"; Jigna constantly being in touch with Rajan's alleged manager (Palitara); and she sending a message to Dey that read: "Tu bahut shyana ho gaya hai"
Arun Chavan, former ACP
'My team worked very hard under pressure and solved the case within 16 days. The Powai police had arrested an accused, but our questioning showed he was not involved. Then, the CM asked us to solve the case at any cost, and we did it. The government was so happy, it announced a reward of R10 lakh for the team'
N R Meena, investigating officer, CBI
'We will be studying the judgment [copy] and decide whether to appeal against the acquittals'