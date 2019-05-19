J-K: Pak sends back Poonch man who crossed LoC five months ago
Mohammad Ilyas returned home on May 17 after he was handed over by Pakistan authorities to the Indian side
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The Pakistan Army has released a 33-year-old man from Poonch who had crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) to PoK five months ago.
Mohammad Ilyas returned home on May 17 after he was handed over by Pakistan authorities to the Indian side.
Speaking to ANI, Ilyas's father said: "Ilyas is mentally challenged. He used to regularly wander off to nearby places and used to be brought back by the police or the Army. One day he left and didn't return. We filed a police report. Later we saw him in a video and got to know that he is in PoK."
He added, "I am thankful to the Army, District Collectorate and the Superintendent of Police that my child has returned home safely."
Top News Stories Of The Day
- What after #MeToo? mid-day gathers an update on harassment cases
- Cops end child marriage bid in Thane; groom absconding
- Mumbai: Students from open category protest the Maratha reservation on Carter Road
- Lisa Ray and Tahira Kashyap on loving self after cancer
- Not-so-nice side to parlour didi
- Mumbai crime: Two suicides on Friday, both suspicious; Security firm owner found dead in flat
- 'We are being targeted for BMC's negligence'
- A course in cracking the meaning of life
- Not-so-nice side to parlour didi
- Not bending gender norms, just making them more rigid
- The man Chanakya kept for
- Mumbai Food: Dessert in a glass at Liquid Sweet Shop in BKC
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple