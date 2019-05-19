J-K: Pak sends back Poonch man who crossed LoC five months ago

national

Mohammad Ilyas returned home on May 17 after he was handed over by Pakistan authorities to the Indian side

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The Pakistan Army has released a 33-year-old man from Poonch who had crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) to PoK five months ago.

Speaking to ANI, Ilyas's father said: "Ilyas is mentally challenged. He used to regularly wander off to nearby places and used to be brought back by the police or the Army. One day he left and didn't return. We filed a police report. Later we saw him in a video and got to know that he is in PoK."

He added, "I am thankful to the Army, District Collectorate and the Superintendent of Police that my child has returned home safely."

