J.P. Nadda and Nitin Gadkari to campaign for BJP in Jharkhand

Bharatiya Janata Party working President J.P. Nadda and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday held rallies in Jharkhand and sought votes for the party.

Bharatiya Janata Party working President #JPNadda and Union minister #NitinGadkari on Friday held rallies in #Jharkhand and sought votes for the party.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/YagSve1qoC — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) November 22, 2019

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday kicked off the election campaign for the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, and the party is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on November 25 for the first phase of the Assembly election in which 13 constituencies will go to the polls on November 30.

"Modi became Prime Minister and scrapped Article 370. For the last 70 years, enemies were eyeing Jammu and Kashmir. Only three families were getting benefits of Article 370 since 50 years. They were also instigating the separatists," said Nadda during a rally at Chandawa in Palamau district.

He said: "The Congress and JMM might be shedding crocodile tears for the SC/STs. But, earlier there was no provision to send people from the SC/ST communities to the Lok Sabha and J&K Assembly. Now, after the delimitation they will be elected to the Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir".

Lauding the Prime Minister, he said: "China and the US might have different views but the presidents of both the countries wish to meet Modi. While Donald Trump broke protocol to witness Modi's address in Houston, Chinese President Xi (Jinping) came to meet the Prime Minister at Mahabalipuram".

Even in countries with a different ideology like Iran and Saudi Arabia, Modi was welcomed. Moreover, Saudi Arabia conferred its highest award on Modi, he added. Gadkari addressed a public rally at Vishrampur in Palamau district, where he launched a scathing attack on the Congress over poverty in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates