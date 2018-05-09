JA Entertainments Vs KriArj: John Abraham takes matters into own hands

Following non-payment of dues by Prerna Arora amidst Parmanu row, actor, producers may incur cuts from profits



John Abraham

mid-day had previously reported that despite the court's directive, Prernaa Arora had failed to pay a sum of Rs 5.65 crore to John Abraham's JA Entertainments, as part of her association with Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. Now, the actor, along with co-producers Zee and Pooja Films, has decided to bear the sum by taking a cut from the revenue generated from the film after its release.

The developments come amidst Abraham's attempt at ensuring that the film meets its May 25 release date. The decision was arrived at during a hearing that took place on May 7. A source present during the hearing tells mid-day, "KriArj representatives Prernaa Arora [and her associates] were present in court. The lawyers representing JA Entertainment highlighted that KriArj had breached consent terms and failed to pay the balance purchase price, and P&A [print and advertising] cost."



Prernaa Arora

"They proposed that the production house was willing to expend [the cost]. They would recover the amount from the revenues." The court has adjourned the matter till tomorrow so that the three production houses could decide how they plan to bear the cost.

"KriArj, on the other hand, continues to be in breach of consent terms. Parties reserve their right to initiate action, including for contempt of court." Following the development, it is likely that Aroraa's production house will be compelled to return its stake in the film, the source says.

