Jaan Kumar Sanu: My father has never been a part of my life, no idea why he never promoted, supported me

Jaan Kumar Sanu was the first contestant who was confirmed for the Bigg Boss 14 reality show. And now, he has become the latest contestant to be evicted from the house. Every celebrity, after coming out, gives a couple of interviews and talks about his experience and expectations from the other celebrities inside the house.

Sanu did the same and in an interview with the Times of India, not only talked about the people inside the house but also his father and singer Kumar Sanu. When asked about never taking a stand on the show, he said, "I was timid, innocent and believed that I had to adjust and co-exist with everyone in the house. Just because I was nice and trying to be friends with everyone, people thought that I never took a stand or had an identity. If fighting with one another is how you get noticed in the show, then sorry, I can't keep fighting with people to get noticed."

Also Read: Kumar Sanu Reacts To Son Jaan's Remarks On Marathi In Bigg Boss 14: I Don't Know What His Mother Taught Him

When questioned about his fight with Rahul Vaidya and being called out for nepotism, this is what Sanu said, "Rahul Vaidya is the smartest of the whole lot! But it was quite silly of him to start a fight with me on nepotism because everyone knows that I am not a product of nepotism. I guess he did not have any reason to nominate me, so without any concrete reason, he called me a 'nepo-kid'."

He had some things to say about his father too and how he never promoted and supported him in his journey. He said, "My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why. There are so many celebs in the industry, who have got divorced and remarried. They may not talk to their ex-wife, but they have never shied away from supporting their children from their first marriage."

He continued, "But, in my case, my father Kumar Sanu refused to keep in touch with us. Initially, he had uploaded a video on social media regarding my upbringing and then there was another one supporting my work, so, I believe he has mixed feelings for me. I have not seen these videos. I don't think anyone has the right to raise questions on my upbringing because everyone has seen me in the show and appreciated my upbringing."

When asked about his differences with Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan, Sanu stated, "Nikki Tamboli is a publicity hound and will do anything for attention. Her kissing me was also a publicity tactic to stay in the limelight on the show. She has no agenda, but to do anything for attention. Eijaz, on the other hand, is a good human being, but I feel on the show, he is too conscious of the fact that he has to keep the focus on him, otherwise he will lose brownie points. Otherwise, who wakes up at 5 am and starts checking other people's belongings? So, in the show, he is quite a different guy, playing his game and getting too aggressive at times."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Takes On Rahul Vaidya For Nepotism Jibe At Jaan Kumar Sanu

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news