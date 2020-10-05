Jaan Kumar Sanu: Sidharth Shukla is my favourite contestant of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 14 finally commenced after a long wait and fans couldn't contain their excitement. The cherry on the cake was for them to see Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan sharing the stage with the host, Salman Khan and then interacting with the contestants inside the house. The first contestant that was finalised for the show was singer Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu.

And in an interview with Zoom, he spoke about how he plans to conduct himself inside the house for the show and how Sidharth Shukla is his favourite contestant. He said, "I am going to consider everything Sid told me because he is my favourite contestant. I have been following him and been a fan of him before he did Bigg Boss 13."

He added, "I think, he showed everyone how to play the game. He gave me a few scenarios and I gave my reactions. It was a fun interaction. And I am going to be following whatever he said me, because he has been there and done that. So, I am definitely going to follow what Sidharth told me."

When asked about his reaction to being offered the show, he said, "I was excited, happy, and nervous. I had mixed feelings because I have been watching this show for a very long time. And I was very excited when the show was offered. It was something that I never expected but once I got the offer, I was excited."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Jaan Kumar Sanu On Bigg Boss 14: This Was My First Meeting With Salman Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news