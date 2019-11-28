Jaan Nissar Lone - A musician from the world's oldest conflict zone

"Where people are not heard & not given justice, terrorism begins" feels Jaan Nissar Lone, a notable Bollywood music director, entrepreneur, humanitarian socialist figure and a youth icon for the Kashmiri diaspora. Hailing from an affluent family in Jammu & Kashmir, he believes that if the youth of Kashmir chooses ancestral Sufism or any form of art over guns, Kashmir would be a peaceful place, forever.

He thinks Music alone could cross barriers and unite the world, connecting people and their sentiments. In a state where violence and cold war defines the relationship of Kashmir with the rest of India, divine music could be instrumental in healing and resolving the bitterness.

Lone being a gifted vocalist, guitarist and a pianist himself, he has composed music for numerous films such as Pranaam, Half Widow, J.D, 18.11 and Shudra the Rising. Jaan Nissar Lone is also committed to showcasing the rich ethnic culture of Kashmir. Songs like 'Maenziraat', 'Salam-e-Wazwan' written by Peer Zahoor has proved to be a great and portray the rich tradition and customs of Kashmir. 'Maenziraat' has the distinction of being the first original dance number of Kashmir. Similarly, 'Salam-e -Wazwan' is reflective of the Great Kashmiri cuisine called 'Kashmiri Wazwan'.

It is worth to note that music was not at all considered as a profession in Kashmir but now most of the youngsters are highly inspired by his music which talks about peace and prosperity all around.

A post-graduate in Western Music from the esteemed Trinity College of London, Lone in Indian classical belongs to the Patiala Gharana of music. He is presently settled in Mumbai and married to the versatile Bollywood playback singer and instrumentalist Rani Hazarika from a well-known Hazarika music dynasty of Assam. Lone under his music Record Label "AR Music Studios" has acquired rights of more than 3000 songs in India comprising of Kashmiri, Afghani and Iranian music too. The contribution of Jaan Nissar Lone in Bollywood and world music is highly condemnable.

