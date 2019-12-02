Jaaved Jaaferi joins the cast of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Known for his comic roles, actor Jaaved Jaaferi is all set to tickle the funny bone of the audience once again as he joined the ensemble cast of the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1".

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The upcoming film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Announcing Jaaved's addition to the cast, a tweet on the official Twitter page of the production company read: "He has always tickled our funny bones with his perfect comic timing! It's time to welcome a new member, jaavedjaaferi to the #CoolieNo1 family." Take a look:

Actors Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania too play pivotal roles in the movie, which will hit the big screen on May 1, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates