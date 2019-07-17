Search

Jaaved Jaaferi trolled over Patanjali joke

Published: Jul 17, 2019, 22:17 IST | IANS

Jaaved Jaaferi was slammed by a section of social media for tweeting a joke on Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company, Patanjali Ayurved

Jaaved Jaaferi trolled over Patanjali joke
Jaaved Jaaferi

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi was slammed by a section of social media for tweeting a joke on Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company, Patanjali Ayurved. Jaaved on Saturday took to Twitter and posted a joke that was forwarded to him by one of his friends, taking a dig at the salt being manufactured by Ramdev's company.

"Patanjali namak ka packet kehta hai ki yeh bana hai 2500 hazaar saal puraani Himalaya ki chattaan Sey. Aur expiry Hai 2019 mein. By God. Baba bilkul time pey khod laaye, nahi toh Himalaya par hi expire ho jaata," the joke read.

Jaaved's post, however, did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati.

"Salt granules absorb moisture over time. The water absorption is way lesser in rocks. Ever studied science?" one user tweeted.

Another user asked the "Dhamaal" actor to have proper knowledge about food packaging.

"Without knowledge of food packaging technique, you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website and then you will understand 'use by date'," the user wrote.

To this, Jaaved had a fitting reply.

"Without knowledge of comedy and satire you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Comedy websites and you will understand what ‘jokes' are," he wrote.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

bollywood news

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor get hit by the old age challenge

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK