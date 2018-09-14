Jab Jab Phool Khile writer passes away

bollywood

Sharing the news, writer-director-media strategist and a close associate, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, told IANS that he was suffering from cancer

Pic Courtesy/ Brij Katyal Twitter Account

Veteran film writer Brij Katyal, who penned the story of the Shashi Kapoor and Nanda starrer "Jab Jab Phool Khile", passed away here on Thursday evening. Sharing the news, writer-director-media strategist and a close associate, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, told IANS that he was suffering from cancer.

Katyal was admitted to the Shanti Avedana Ashram located in Mount Merry, Bandra, where he died. Iyer said: "Brijji was all of sixteen even as an octogenarian. His energy was infectious. I took my baby steps into writing assisting him in penning his scripts... He was always wanting me to direct, finding producers for me. When my short film 'Saare Sapne Apne Hain' travelled to 53 festivals, he was happier than me."

Katyal also wrote the story of many TV serials including 'Dillagi' and 'Saans' which was directed by Neena Gupta. Renu Sharan, one of the producers who worked with Katyal, said: "He wrote many scripts for us, the first being 'Dillagi'. His characters were very real.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever