Jab We Met! Mohammad Kaif flirts with Katrina Kaif

Mohammad Kaif's post on Twitter drew a lot of comments from fans who noted that the cricketer's caption was flirtatious.

Katrina Kaif and Mohammad Kaif

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his "finally the Kaifs meet" moment with actress Katrina Kaif, sending fans in a tizzy.

"Finally the Kaifs meet. PS: As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka," Mohammad Kaif tweeted, explaining they have no relation with each other except for humanity.

Finally the Kaif’s meet.

PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi , except insaaniyat ka :) pic.twitter.com/5lK1cLHlEq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 4, 2019

He shared a photograph in which the two of them are all smiles for the camera. Katrina, who has been promoting her new film "Bharat" looks bright and lovely in a red shirt dress, while Mohammad Kaif flaunts a shirt and a suit.

The post drew a lot of comments from fans.

One Twitter user wrote: "Both Kaifs' career took a huge stardom from London: Katrina Kaif from the movie 'Namastey London', Mohammad Kaif from NatWest final on home of cricket Lord's, London."

Both Kaifs' career took a huge stardom from London; #KatrinaKaif from the movie Namaste London, @MohammadKaif from NatWest final on @HomeOfCricket Lord's London! — ASHISH TRIPATHI ð®ð³ (@TripathiThunder) June 4, 2019

There were some other interesting reactions too, have a look:

Bhaiyya insaniyat ka rishta hi to sabkuch hai — Divyansh Dwivedi (@_IamDivyansh) June 4, 2019

Who said koi rishta nahi? We all Indians are brother and sisters. — Venky (@Leg_Cutter) June 4, 2019

Beautiful picture Kaifi. Guys, don’t miss ‘Abhi Tak’ ð Kaif flirting with Kaif ðð — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 5, 2019

Watch it bro! Your wife follows you on twitter ðð — Priyatham (@priyathamr) June 4, 2019

Kat se jyada toh aap glow kar rahe ho ð — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) June 4, 2019

abhi tak koi rishta nahi..? Possibilities se inkaar nahi #EidMubarak — Paid News (@Wheelerdeealer) June 4, 2019

Several people said the two looked like siblings, while others questioned the use of "abhi tak (till now)" in Mohammad Kaif's post.

