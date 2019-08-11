Jabariya Jodi box office collection day 2: Film earns Rs 4.25 crore

bollywood

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the second-day collection of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi released on Friday, August 9, 2019. The movie opened to a decent number at the box office. As per film's production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, Jabariya Jodi collected Rs 3.15 crore on its first day at the box office. The film saw an upward trend on its second day, that is Saturday. Sidharth and Parineeti's light-hearted entertainer earned Rs 4.25 crore.

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures took to their social media account to announce the collection of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi. This film is a reunion of Sidharth and Parineeti on the big screens after five years of Hasee Toh Phasee, which was loved by the audience.

Jabariya Jodi is a film based on kidnapping eligible grooms and getting them married to lesser privileged girls on gunpoint so that the girl's family could do-away with giving dowry, which is an age-old practise in Bihar. Mid-day.com, earlier in an interview had asked Sidharth and Parineeti if they were aware of something existing of these sorts, to which, Sidharth had said, "I did not know about this issue before. I must have read one particular article or something but when you go into the depth of it, there are so many things interlinked, whether it is dowry or 'pakadva vivaah' (groom kidnapping) to stop dowry or people thinking that once you are married why to get a divorce, that's also an issue there. It deals with so many things that exist in our society. But, that being said, this is a film not only about that, but it is also a love story in an entertaining and energetic premise of Patna. It's got a mix of everything for me. I am very excited for people to watch this film."

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra had stated, "No. Very loosely through newspaper articles but we clearly didn't have enough knowledge. But when I read about it, it's such a serious and rampant issue in UP and Bihar, I actually thought that we are going to make some informative, intense film on it but it turned out to be an extremely entertaining script. I was also very excited that this was a good combination of telling people about a serious issue and yet make them laugh. That's the reason I picked up this film. Even while we were shooting, I was really happy that we were making a film like this."

Since the duo reunited after five years, Sidharth also spoke about facing the cameras. Did their equation change? "It's tough to describe, we picked it up from where we left off. There's a bond and a friendship that we had in Hasee Toh Phasee and it follows on till this film. Even in the middle, we hadn't lost touch, something or the other, we were interacting. I think it really helps a love story. It helps to have a co-actor you are friendly with and to playing romantic scenes - dancing or improvising. It has been great and we are looking forward to our people who loved Hasee Toh Phasee to watch Jabariya Jodi and maybe get more people to like our pairing," concluded Sidharth Malhotra.

