Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra shoot in Lucknow's Ambedkar Park

bollywood

Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married). The film's interesting title has been suggested by Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra kicked off the shoot of their upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, in Lucknow in September. The storyline is set in Bihar where the actor plays a man who has made a business of abducting grooms with Parineeti as his childhood love.

Though the film is based in Bihar, the makers are shooting extensively in Lucknow – the city of nawabs in a guerrilla shoot set up since the last two months. Recently, the makers were scouting for a location for a celebration scene for the movie. The reccee team was looking for an elaborate park type set up and that kind of huge space was only possible at Uttar Pradesh's famous Ambedkar park.

The sequence to be shot was a big one and needed an elaborate setup. The Ambedkar park is one of the biggest parks in UP and the director was keen to shoot there. The team sorted permissions overnight and took about 3 days to do the set up before starting the actual shoot.

The director wanted to showcase the celebratory scene in a certain way and hence he scouted the park extensively before beginning to shoot there.

He has shot at some unexplored locations inside the park to portray the same through a completely different lens. "We have shot for both day and night sequences. And since its dark after sunset and ours was a celebratory scene, we wanted to have the entire park lit up," said Prashant Singh.

The team sourced those lights to decorate the entire park from the interiors of Lucknow and few special LED ones from Mumbai were teleported overnight. The director further added, "It was a huge setup and since we had limited permission time we wanted to ensure and finish shooting within the given time frame."

The makers are aiming to wrap up the shoot in Lucknow by November. And will also be shooting for some portions in Patna. The director has left no stone unturned to make this film into a full-on entertainer and it will be a treat for the audiences to watch.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, the cast currently shooting and locked for the movie are Javed Jaffery, Aparshakti Khurrana,Neena Gupta amongst others.

Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married). The film's interesting title has been suggested by Sidharth Malhotra.

The film which went on floors a few months back is being shot in and around Lucknow.

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Sidharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra Shoot In A 'Tabela' For Jabariya Jodi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates