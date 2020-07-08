JAC 10th results 2020: Jharkhand Matric results declared, check here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, declared the class 10th board exam results on its official website on Wednesday.

Class 10 students who appeared in the Jharkhand matriculation examination can check their results here - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to check JAC class 10 Result online

Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2020’

Key in your school code and password and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

More than 3.87 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination this year, which were conducted from February 10 to February 28. The pass percentage improved this year. Last year, the pass percentage was 70.81, which has increased to 75.01 this year.