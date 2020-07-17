JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand board to declare result at 5 pm on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the results of class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts streams on Friday at 5 pm. Students can check their results on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Steps to check JAC Class 12th Result 2020

Visit the official website mentioned above

Enter your roll number in the field provided

Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020

Download your result for future reference

Over 2.34 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam. The exam was conducted from February 11 to 28. The results are usually released in May, however, this year it was delayed due to the pandemic.

