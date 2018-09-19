Jack Black is the new magic man!

hollywood

Jack Black learns some magic tricks and physical dexterity from master magician David Kwong for his next - The House With A Clock In Its Walls

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in The House with a Clock in Its Walls

One of Hollywood's most loved and versatile actors, Jack Black is back with yet another stellar role in his next - The House with a Clock in its Walls. He is seen playing a wizard and creating an entirely magical experience on the big screen. To ensure he got the character and its nuances down pat, he decided to learn the "tricks of the trade" from none other than master puzzle and illusion maker David Kwong.

Kwong who's an ace with building illusions for film and TV imparted some of his knowledge and tricks to Jack Black himself. To create and deliver that skilful deception or what's referred to as the quintessential sleight of hands in the wizardry world, Black knew he needed to learn what it means to perform what we in India call - haath ki safai. Talking about taking up a few lessons magician and illusion creator David Kwong, Black said, "it all really comes down to fingers and hand dexterity and I learned from a master David Kwong."

Continuing the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, The House with a Clock in its Walls is helmed by Jack Black and two-time Academy Award winner, Cate Blanchett.

The film tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment's this gothic children's fantasy thriller The House with a Clock in Its Walls is directed by Eli Roth set to release in India on September 21, 2018.

