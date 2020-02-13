Jack Davis: Learning grammar of Hindi horror films

Employing the power of social media, American entertainment company Crypt TV aimed to make famous an assorted bunch of horror characters — just like Marvel did its superheroes. As the characters' appeal grew, the company moved towards creating short videos, and, a few months ago, alluded to their interest in the horror scene in Indian cinema.

Jack Davis, the creator of the monster universe, recently tied up with India's Abundantia Entertainment to get an inroad into Bollywood. While developments as far as projects are concerned, are in early stages, Davis tells mid-day, "I have been trying to learn the grammar of Hindi horror movies for a while since it seems like a viable market. Mirroring the fate it met in the US, horror movies here are [primarily explored] B-grade films. In a horror movie, the message [being delivered] is crucial. Scares are [there for] fun, but they aren't enough to make one care about the film. The emotions hook the audience.

Hence, they are more about the characters than about the scary scenes. I have done extensive research on local talent here, especially on Abhishek Bachchan. I have met writers and directors." Ask him if his first project is likely to feature Bachchan, and he says, "We have a concrete first project in mind. I will announce it soon."

