Jack Whitehall joins 'Jungle Cruise'

Jack Whitehall will play Emily Blunt's brother in the upcoming movie adaptation of the popular Disneyland ride

Comedian-actor Jack Whitehall is on board "Jungle Cruise". The 29-year-old actor will play Emily Blunt's brother in the upcoming movie adaptation of the popular Disneyland ride, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Variety reported. Whitehall also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"So excited to be joining Jungle Cruise with the incredible Emily Blunt and one of my heroes @TheRock going to be a blast. #Disney #JungleCruise (sic)," he wrote. According to ScreenRant.com, Blunt plays a scientist in the movie who teams up with a riverboat captain, played by Johnson, on the hunt for a magical cure. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing.

