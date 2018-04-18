Jackie Chan to lend voice in Wish Dragons

Makers of the Chinese co-production are also in talks with John Cho and Jimmy O for the Sony Pictures project



Actors Jackie Chan and Constance Wu have been roped in to lend their voice for the animation "Wish Dragons". Makers of the Chinese co-production are also in talks with John Cho and Jimmy O for the Sony Pictures project, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

"Wish Dragon" is a contemporary retelling of the classic genie-in-a-bottle tale from "One Thousand and One Nights". Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong and Bobby Lee will also lend their voice for different characters. The project will be directed by Chris Appelhans.

