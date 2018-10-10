Jackie Chan to voice star in Once Upon a Zodiac

hollywood

Jackie Chan will voice Zell, an elderly cat sage who speaks with wisdom and balanced charisma

Jackie Chan

Veteran actor Jackie Chan has joined the voice cast of animated feature Once Upon a Zodiac. The 64-year-old actor, known for films such as Rush Hour series and The Karate Kid, will also executive produce the project.

The story is set in a mystical, wondrous world populated with the animals of the Zodiac, a group of not-yet-friends are brought together by fate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chan will voice Zell, an elderly cat sage who speaks with wisdom and balanced charisma.

The animated feature hails from Toonbox Entertainment and GAMA Entertainment and is currently in production in Toronto. Chan is no stranger to animation world, having voiced Mr Feng in The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature and Master Monkey in Kung Fu Panda series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever