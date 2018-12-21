Jackie Chan's CZ12 to open India-China film festival

hollywood

A total of seven films including four Chinese and three Indian films -- Aamir Khan's Dangal, which got a great response in China, Bengali film Maacher Jhol and Priyanka Chopra's maiden Marathi production Ventilator will be screened

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan's 2012 action movie CZ12 will open the India-China Film Festival. In order to strengthen and deepen cultural understanding between the two countries, the film festival is being organised during the first India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges. The three-day festival, organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will start from Saturday at Siri Fort Auditorium, read an official release.

A total of seven films including four Chinese and three Indian films -- Aamir Khan's "Dangal", which got great response in China, Bengali film "Maacher Jhol" and Priyanka Chopra's maiden Marathi production "Ventilator" -- will be screened during the festival.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever