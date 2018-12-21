Jackie Chan's CZ12 to open India-China film festival

Dec 21, 2018, 16:31 IST | IANS

A total of seven films including four Chinese and three Indian films -- Aamir Khan's Dangal, which got a great response in China, Bengali film Maacher Jhol and Priyanka Chopra's maiden Marathi production Ventilator will be screened

Jackie Chan's CZ12 to open India-China film festival
Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan's 2012 action movie CZ12 will open the India-China Film Festival. In order to strengthen and deepen cultural understanding between the two countries, the film festival is being organised during the first India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges. The three-day festival, organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will start from Saturday at Siri Fort Auditorium, read an official release.

A total of seven films including four Chinese and three Indian films -- Aamir Khan's "Dangal", which got great response in China, Bengali film "Maacher Jhol" and Priyanka Chopra's maiden Marathi production "Ventilator" -- will be screened during the festival.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

jackie chanhollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Bollywood biggies slay at Priyanka and Nick's reception

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK