Jackie Shroff and Bollywood designer Ameira Punvani go organic

The actor was keen to show her some healthy treats. Jackie Shroff's last outing, RAW, had Ameira styling him in the espionage drama

Jackie Shroff and Bollywood designer Ameira Punvani were spotted at a Bandra mart buying organic food. The actor was keen to show her some healthy treats. Jaggu dada's last outing, RAW, had Ameira styling him in the espionage drama.

Apart from a few films in his kitty, Jackie Shroff has also made his digital debut with upcoming web series titled 'Criminal Justice'. It is said that there is an absence of malice in the actors of his crime-drama web series and that will be one of the key reasons that the audience will be able to see a good show onscreen.

Jackie Shroff was interacting with media at the special screening of Hotstar Specials web series 'Criminal Justice' along with his co-actors Pankaj Tripathi, Mita Vashisht, Anupriya Goenka and director Tigmanshu Dhulia on Tuesday in Mumbai.

'Criminal Justice' revolves around Aditya (Vikrant Massey) who is a cab driver accused of murdering his passenger with whom he had a one night stand and Jackie Shroff plays the role of Vikrant Massey's father in the show.

