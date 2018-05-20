Jackie Shroff: Being sincere towards people gives me satisfaction

While Jackie Shroff feels immensely proud to be called "Tiger's father", neither does he advise much to his son regarding his film choices, nor is he worried about his career



Jackie Shroff

With several films in the pipeline and one releasing in June, veteran actor Jackie Shroff is living one of the busiest phases of his life since the last few months. He says the equation with his directors, co-actors and level of sincerity, gives him the satisfaction to keep going. Jackie has been in the industry for three decades.

Asked about what keeps him going, he told IANS: "See, I live in the present. I believe that we only have today, this moment...so live it to the fullest. As a human being, I have so many relationships with my directors, co-actors, family, friends... people around me in short. Being sincere towards people gives me satisfaction."

Coming from a humble background, Jackie believes that whether it is fame, money or becoming the actor in one of the world's largest film industries, it just happened to him. Therefore, he takes everything lightly.

"I never dreamed to become an actor. I did not come from that background. So everything that people say I achieved is actually the gift of the Almighty. So I take them lightly.

"However, since our profession involves effort and money of others, if my film is earning enough money to bring profit to my producer, I am satisfied. Because people's happiness gives me a certain kind of satisfaction. Then their (producer) happiness becomes mine," said the father of popular young actor Tiger Shroff.

While Jackie feels immensely proud to be called "Tiger's father", neither does he advise much to his son regarding his film choices, nor is he worried about his career.

"The training for a little child to deal with the world started from the day I left him to the kindergarten school where he survived for hours without parents. I have seen him growing physically stronger with his extensive training.

"Tiger has grown up seeing success and failure before his eyes. So he knows to take the risks, reciprocate love and not to take failure to heart," smiled the multiple award-winning actor.

Jackie will soon to be seen in the film Phamous, has shared the screen with actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Jimmy Shergill, Kay Kay Menon and Mahi Gill.

Phamous, releasing on June 1, is directed by a young director, Karan Lalit Butani. Was he confident about the project?

The Parinda fame actor said: "This is a good time in our films because of these talented young kids. Of course, they are great talent and I have faith in them."

Apart from promoting the film, Jackie is busy shooting films like Paltan, Saaho, Firrkie, Paandi Muni and Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series Criminal Justice.

How does he manage to play so many characters simultaneously?

Jackie said: "I am one of those actors who used to work for three films simultaneously. We are used to dealing with such a rushed schedule. I am pretty much capable of compartmentalising everything in the head.

"We are playing so many roles in real life in a day- I am different when I am giving a media interview from when I talk to my director. I am different when I talk to my children to when I talk to my wife. So instead of analysing too much, I just do it!"

