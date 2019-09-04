Jackie Shroff emotional about Prassthanam co-stars Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt

Exactly 20 years after they starred in the action thriller Kartoos, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt are reuniting for their upcoming film Prassthanam. Jackie excited to be back in action with his Kartoos co-stars.

"There was a free flow of energy because, for us, it was like picking up from where we had left off. Even though the industry is a small world sometimes it takes years for friends to meet, and working together takes even longer," Shroff said.

The 62-year-old actor confessed his love for his Prassthanam co-stars. "We love each other intensely but don't need to say it aloud. Ishq ka zyada izhaar karo toh kharaab ho jaata hai (if you express your love overtly then the impact gets spoiled)," he said.

Prassthanam is a Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Deva Katta, the political drama stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on September 20 and will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

