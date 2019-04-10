Jackie Shroff paints the town in his intense wave

television

Jackie Shroff is currently putting forth intense performances that are striking a chord with the audience

Jackie Shroff

Having impressed the audience with diverse performances over the years, Jackie Shroff is currently putting forth intense performances that are striking a chord with the audience. The actor is seen in the crime thriller web series Criminal Justice wherein he plays an intriguing character that forms a vital part of the narrative.

Criminal Justice revolves around Aditya (Vikrant Massey) who is a cab driver accused of murdering his passenger with whom he had a one night stand and Jackie Shroff plays role of Vikrant Massey's father in the show.

Talking about his digital debut with 'Criminal Justice', Shroff said, "After working in the film industry for almost 40 years, I am making my debut on a digital platform though a web series and it was really nice experience for me. Makers of the show gave full freedom to their actors to perform best of their capabilities."

Jackie Shroff has also stepped in the shoes of a high profile legendary chief Shrikant Rao in the recently released Romeo Akbar Walter. With his authoritative voice and impactful dialogue delivery, the actor proves to be an apt choice for such graceful roles.

The veteran actor has effortlessly won fans without chasing stardom, every performance and character of Jackie Shroff keeps adding to his immense fan following. Apart from RAW and Criminal Justice, the actor has several films in his kitty, such as Bharat, Prasthanam, and Saaho.

