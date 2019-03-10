Jackie Shroff recollects his chawl days

television

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is one of the most grounded actors of Bollywood and known for his bindaas attitude. Bhidu as he calls all his near and dear ones, is unapologetically himself at all times. He is proud of his upbringing and uprightly spoken about his struggling days. Despite his stardom he has never not forgotten his real roots.

Recently he visited Sony Entertainment Television's show Super Dancer Chapter 3. During one of the acts, Jackie got a little sentimental on hearing about the hardships Dehradun's 11-year-old Akshit Bhandari has faced and revealed that he shared a very similar background. He could absolutely relate to the contestant's mother and admired her for her brilliant upbringing and strength.

Talking about his struggling days, Jackie Shroff said, "I have also stayed in a chawl for 33 years of my life. We were 30 of us, with only 7 flats and 3 bathrooms. My mother had to sell utensils and sarees to pay my school fees. But, what we need is magic within ourselves and we can achieve anything no matter where we come from. Years later, despite becoming a hero, I still happened to live there for a few more years since I was so emotionally attached to the place."

The rest of the judges felt a little tinge of dismay on hearing about his past and the struggles he had faced back then. But despite it all, he smilingly said, "Tabhi gham kam tha, jab kamre kam the."

