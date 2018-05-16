Jackie Shroff-starrer Life is Good to release on August 10

Life is Good delves into a subject which explores the relationship between Jackie's character and a six-year-old girl who suddenly comes into his life and ends up changing his outlook towards everything



Jackie Shroff

"Life is Good", starring actor Jackie Shroff, will release on August 10, the film's makers announced on Tuesday. It delves into a subject which explores the relationship between Jackie's character and a six-year-old girl who suddenly comes into his life and ends up changing his outlook towards everything.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada and Anand Shukla, Life is Good also stars Suneeta Sengupta, Darshan Jariwala and Mohan Kapur. It will clash with Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan, which will also hit the screens on the same day. Meanwhile, Jackie has been roped in for the Indian adaptation of the British television drama series "Criminal Justice". It will be helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever