Jackie Shroff to be the voice of Shere Khan in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff to voice the iconic Shere Khan in Andy Serkis' Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Jackie Shroff and Christian Bale

Jackie Shroff to lend his voice for Shere Khan for the Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. In the English version, Christian Bale plays Bagheera, Cate Blanchett Kaa, director-actor Andy Serkis Baloo, and Benedict Cumberbatch plays Shere Khan.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has always impressed everyone with his vogue and the actor and he won the Fashion Icon award earlier this year. Jackie is known to be one of the warmest and welcoming entertainment personalities, he is looked upon by his peers and gen next. An actor who actively has contributed to diverse audience segments and cinema.

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, directed by filmmaker-actor Andy Serkis will have a global release on December 7 on Netflix. The film explores the darker side of author Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, story of a boy in an Indian forest, who grew up with animals. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle stars Indian-American child actor Rohan Chand, Matthew Rhys and Freida Pinto, along with voice and motion capture performances from Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris and Serkis.



Shere Khan poster

The actor also marked his digital debut with a short film Khujli which released earlier this year. The audience is excited to hear Shere Khan with Jackie Shroff's voice.

Jackie Shroff has an interesting line up ahead as he will next be seen in the trilingual magnum opus project 'Saaho' starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

