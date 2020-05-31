Jackie Shroff tries his hands at pottery, posts a picture on Instagram

Jackie Shroff is trying his hand at pottery at his Lonavla farmhouse where he is spending the lockdown. He posted a snapshot of his latest fascination on Instagram and wrote, "Maati se puch aaj Sikandar kahan hai?" Pottery is considered therapeutic and relaxing. For Jaggu dada, it also teaches life's lessons.

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Maati se puch. Aaj sikandar kahan hai A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) onMay 28, 2020 at 10:24pm PDT

The comments section was filled with love for the actor. Shanoo Sharma commented on the post with four red hearts. Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff wrote- "Wowwwwww," (sic) followed by a heart and a flower. And a majority of the other comments on this post were about hearts and thumbs up for the star.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 where he shared the screen space for the first time with his son Tiger Shroff. He now has Sooryavanshi coming up with Rohit Shetty where he plays one of the antagonists. And then he'll reunite with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news