Jackky Bhagnani announces his next release Krishna Mahamantra

Jackky Bhagnani is a well-known actor-producer and his label titled Jjust music is very well known for the phenomenal songs that it has delivered to the audiences in a span of one year. His label, Jjust music recently marked its one year anniversary. Jackky Bhagnani has now announced that a new song titled 'Krishna Mahamantra' will be out on Janmashtami along with the unveiling of the mesmerising poster. The producer took to his Instagram and shared, "This one is dedicated to you Mom @pujabhagnani! @Jjustmusicofficial celebrates the birth of lord Krishna! Song out this Janmashtami."

Jjust music also took to their social media and shared, "This #Janmashtami, bringing to you the divine #KrishnaMahamantra in the mesmerizing voice of @VipinAnejaOfficial. The blissful melody comes out on 11th August"

The poster has an enchanting background with Krishna sitting on the swing facing his back towards us while he is playing the flute and looks like the perfect poster for the song and the occasion.

The song will release on Janmashtami and is a beautiful Mantra composed and sung by Vipin Aneja and produced by Jjust music.

The biggest anthem of positivity was also delivered by his label- J just music which was a huge hit. The song Muskurayega India featured Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani,Ayushmaan Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao, the list goes on and on. All the songs that his label has created, have found its right place and have gone on to become huge successes.

