Jackky Bhagnani shares a BTS from dance rehearsals as Mitron completes 2 years today!

Mitron, starring Jackky Bhagnani in the lead role made its way into our heart, giving you a pep talk about love marriage versus arranged marriage and a lot more. As the film marks its second anniversary, Jackky Bhagnani shared a clip from the dance rehearsals from the popular song Kamariya.

Jackky penned a beautiful note on his social media saying, “2 years to #Mitron - revisiting the most amazing and fun memories. It will always be close to my heart. Thank you soo much @nitinrkakkar sir for this, will always be grateful. #Kamariya #memories @kkamra @pratikgandhiofficial @_shivamparekh @beingmudassarkhan"

The carousel of videos that Jackky shared shows the fun times from the practice sessions of one of the most widely loved songs - Kamariya and how it's become a cult song to be played every Navratri. The song has become a Garba Anthem and with Navratri approaching soon, this song is already star marked in everyone’s playlist. Kamariya has made an irreplaceable mark in our hearts!

The producer is currently in the UK shooting for Bell Bottom and is also one of the first producers to resume work ticking all the boxes of safety and ensuring that the rules of the new normal are followed.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news