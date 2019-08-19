Jackky Bhagnani's JJustMusic on the lookout for young talent

music

What's in a name? Well, everything, when the name is as simple and upfront as JJust Music. The newest music label promises to be all about just music and nothing else! Labour of love of actor, producer and now entrepreneur, Jackky Bhagnani, who is known for his fine ear for music; the proof of which is the cache of popular songs curated by him. He founded JJust Music with a vision that can only be of a man who has music pulsating through his veins.

JJust Music stands for music that resonates with the masses and promises to give a fair platform to artists. The label's first single, Prada by The Doorbeen featuring Alia Bhatt, has turned an instant chartbusters within just a few days of its release. The pop song has been trending across all video and audio formats.

Overwhelmed with the positive response, The Doorbeen jointly said, "After the success of Lamberghini, we were thrilled to be signed by JJust Music, as it is backed by Jackky sir whose ear for music is unparalleled. When we met him, we immediately knew that we share a similar approach towards music and working with the label will bring our voice to the world!"

Following the success of Prada, JJust Music now gears up for its next line-up, which comprises of songs by established and upcoming artists namely Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Darshan Raval, Prakriti Kakkar, Sukriti Kakkar, Jasleen Royal, Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Talking about his upcoming collaboration with Jackky's label, Vishal Mishra says, "An artist only seeks appreciation, empowerment and understanding. Everything else comes later. Jackky bhai gives you all of that. He has a very different vision and ear for music and his artist side is what makes him different and special. I like the fact that it's all done in togetherness and with ultimate freedom. I can vouch for our intent with music and I hope that the audience will love everything that we will bring to them soon."

Singer Darshan Raval adds, "Kamariya continues to be loved by the people, and I still remember Jackky being gung-ho about this number from day one. When you see such support and enthusiasm it pushes you to do your best! We have given our heart and soul to our next song together and I hope it lives up to the fans' expectations."

On being asked about the label's USP, Jackky says, "Music is life, that's why our hearts have beats. And that's what JJust Music aims to do, reach people's hearts. It's just the beginning for JJust Music. As the name suggests, the label is all about music and empowering artists. We are unapologetically mass and we want to give independent music the respect and the scale it deserves. We will produce songs, by both popular and new artists. Anyone who has a great song to share, JJust Music is all ears and eager to bring it to the world."

